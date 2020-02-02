FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $491.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow