FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PFE opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after buying an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after buying an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

