FY2020 EPS Estimates for PlayAGS Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $10.35 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?