FY2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

PGR stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

