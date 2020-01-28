FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

