FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sharps Compliance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of SMED opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

