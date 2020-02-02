FY2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised by Analyst

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $6.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.61 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?