FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Cut by Analyst

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sprint in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

S opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Sprint during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,599,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Sprint by 52.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,336,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,126,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,627 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

