FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) Lowered by Analyst

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thescore in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

Shares of SCR opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $264.23 million and a PE ratio of -25.86. Thescore has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.92.

About Thescore

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

