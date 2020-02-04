FY2020 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

VLY opened at $10.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $876,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

