FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

