FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Reduced by Analyst

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

