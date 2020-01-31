FY2020 EPS Estimates for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reduced by DA Davidson

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. WesBanco has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $43.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.52%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?