FY2020 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. Xilinx has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 685,997 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 298,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

