FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

