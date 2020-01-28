FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments