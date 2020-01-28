FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

