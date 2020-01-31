FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Clearside Biomedical Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $122,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

