FY2021 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Increased by Analyst

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of DHI opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

