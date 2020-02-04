FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Cut by Analyst

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

DEO stock opened at $160.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

