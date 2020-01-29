FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

