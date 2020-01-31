FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.40.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK opened at $194.81 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds