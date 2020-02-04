FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

ROK opened at $194.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total value of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elefante Mark B increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

