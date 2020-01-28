FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $65.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

In related news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,585 shares of company stock worth $16,000,837. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

