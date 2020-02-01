G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

GIII traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 420,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,670. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

