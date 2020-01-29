G.Research Comments on First Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

