G.Research Comments on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

