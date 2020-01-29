G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after buying an additional 530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after buying an additional 100,523 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

