Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.87. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 6,005 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

