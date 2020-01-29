Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 1.3%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.24, 9,080 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

