Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

GLMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 65,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,539. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

