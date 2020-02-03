GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,267. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

