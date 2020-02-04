Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 50,801 shares worth $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 973,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

