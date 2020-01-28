Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,110. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 281,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 35,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

