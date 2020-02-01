Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 16474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 50,801 shares worth $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Dividend