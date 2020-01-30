Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 35,150,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Diversification