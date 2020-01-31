Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $80.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.49.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. Garmin has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

