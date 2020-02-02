Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.99.

GRMN stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. 612,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,276. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?