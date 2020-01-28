Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $24,148,572.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares during the last quarter. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

