Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Down 32.7% in January

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,314 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 615,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

GTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 482,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

