Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.49

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $6.05. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,181 shares trading hands.

GARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 488,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 201,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

