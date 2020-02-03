Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $317,540.00. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,183 shares of company stock worth $7,381,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

