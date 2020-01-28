GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

GLOP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 172,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

