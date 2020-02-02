GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.35

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

