Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.47 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.20.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

