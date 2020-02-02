February 2, 2020
GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 1%

GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) shares traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.68 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), 59,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.78.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (6.14) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter.

