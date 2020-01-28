GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

G1A opened at €27.75 ($32.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

