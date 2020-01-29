GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

