GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €21.00 by Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €27.90 ($32.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

