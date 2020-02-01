GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €26.50 by Independent Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.76 ($31.12).

Shares of G1A opened at €27.09 ($31.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 48.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.52.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

